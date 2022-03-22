Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 may make its debut during Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 could be announced this May during the upcoming Star Wars Celebration.

According to insider Jeff Grubb, we could see a sequel to the title shown off during the Star Wars event this spring.

"We’re going to hear about that in May at Star Wars Celebration, [that's] when that’s coming, so keep an eye out for that, because that’s where it’s happening, 100%," Grubb said on his YouTube channel in a recent video. However, he was less confident about a potential release window.

"I can’t remember, I feel like I’ve talked about this before and now I can’t remember what I said," Grubb replied to a viewer asking about when the game might debut. "I think it’s probably not this year, probably early next year." He later clarified that the game debuting "later this year" could make sense, but he feels that he just "forgot".

There's nothing concrete to go on beyond Grubb's insistence that the game is coming. But then it makes sense that, if there's anywhere a new Star Wars title could be announced, it's likely going to be at Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order first released in 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. An updated version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launched in Summer 2021.

There's plenty more of the universe for fans to explore, so a complete sequel would certainly be welcome. We'll have to wait and see if any official announcements are made in the coming weeks. Luckily, May isn't that far away now.

Did you miss out on the original adventure starring Cal Kestis? Be sure to check out our full Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review.