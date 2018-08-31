Star Wars 9: The "ragged" Resistance could be at their lowest point, teases Oscar Isaac

Star Wars Episode 9 may be about to cap off a trilogy, but that doesn’t mean it can’t throw in one or two more melancholy moments to have us feeling just a little bit teary-eyed by the time we leave the theaters. Case in point: you can count on one hand the amount of prominent members of The Resistance that remain – and Oscar Isaac (AKA Poe Dameron) is keen to hammer home their plight in a recent interview.

Talking to USA Today (H/T ComicBook.com), Isaac opened up about what’s to come for Poe and his ragtag bunch of flyboys, plus whatever else remains of the Resistance. “[The Resistance] are guerrilla fighters, adhering closer to something like the Revolutionary War fighters or even the guerrillas in Cuba with Che and Fidel,” says Isaac, “And all these guys living in the mountains, coming down to do some attacks, and going back and trying to hide…It’s that kind of ragged at this point.”

Well that… doesn’t sound promising. The Resistance may be exceptionally low on morale as well as numbers by the time Star Wars 9 rolls around.

It very much sounds like the First Order are on the hunt after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi which while, yes, it’s going to make for a fantastic story – it might just send Poe down a path he doesn’t want to go down, as Isaac hints, “You hear about stories with (George) Washington as a general, where lots of people died based on their orders, but that is part of leadership and that push-and-pull in the fight for figuring out what’s the way to move forward.”

All roads seem to be leading to Poe Dameron becoming a General and taking the reins at some point, so it seems very interesting for Isaac to make reference to that. But it appears as if he’s got some tough choices ahead in his future – and they might just make or break the Resistance’s future. No pressure, Poe.