Star Trek Discovery season 4 release schedule: when is episode 1 airing on Paramount Plus and in the UK?

Up until very recently, the Star Trek Discovery season 4 release schedule was looking nice and straightforward. That’s all changed with the news that Netflix won’t be streaming new episodes outside of the US.

What does that mean for you? And what time is the premiere airing on Paramount Plus in the US, anyway? Two very good questions – and ones we’re just about to answer. Join us on the bridge as we bring you everything you need to know about the who, what, and why surrounding the Star Trek Discovery season 4 premiere release date, and its surprise delay in some regions.

What time does the Star Trek Discovery season 4 premiere land on Paramount Plus?

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

If you’re in the US, the Star Trek Discovery season 4, episode 1 release date is November 18. It’s due to appear on the Paramount Plus streaming service at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern.

Expect that to be the same time for the remaining episodes, too.

When is Star Trek Discovery season 4 releasing in the UK – and worldwide?

(Image credit: CBS/Netflix)

Ordinarily, Trekkies in the UK (and in other regions) could rely on Netflix to show new Discovery episodes on the week of release. However, that’s no longer the case. Fans will have to wait until "early 2022" for Paramount Plus to launch in their region before they can watch Star Trek Discovery season 4.

In Canada, you can watch the Star Trek Discovery season 4 premiere on November 18 on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel. It’s streaming on Crave from November 19.

Star Trek Discovery season 4 release schedule

(Image credit: CBS/Netflix)

An episode count hasn’t yet been confirmed. The previous three seasons all had differing numbers (15, 14, then 13 respectively) and producing a season under COVID conditions may have hit that number even further. Still, one thing is for sure – we’re getting a new episode every Thursday for at least the next four weeks.