Star Trek 2 filming in January

Star Trek 2’s production is set to commence in January 2011, according to actor Bruce Greenwood.



“I just know that the plan is to film it in January. More than that, I don’t know.” Says Greenwood, who played Captain Pike in J J. Abram’s Star Trek .



He continues, “I hope [to come back]. I’m hustling for it… we’ll see…”

His future seems to be in limbo, though most of the cast have been confirmed.



Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Anton Yelchin, Simon Pegg and John Cho are all set to return for the sequel.



Writers Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman will again pen the script.



Star Trek 2 is still untitled, though Paramount Pictures are set to release the film on June 29th, 2012.



