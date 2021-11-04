Netflix not submitting Squid Game as Limited Series for awards – strongly hinting at season 2

Squid Game came seemingly out of nowhere, only to become the most-talked-about – and most-watched – Netflix show of the year. And while the streamer has not announced a second season, things are looking optimistic.

IndieWire quizzed Netflix over its award nominees for next year's Emmys, and they confirmed that Squid Game has been submitted as a Drama Series rather than Limited Series, where the acclaimed Maid has been submitted.

Being put forward for Drama Series strongly suggests the story of Squid Game will continue in the future. Netflix, though, cautioned that a second season pickup had not yet been confirmed, despite all our calls for them to renew this damn show!

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously spoken about his hopes for another season. "There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I'd like to explore that storyline – what is going on between those two brothers?"

He continued: "And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun's story as he turns back, and explore more about how he's going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don't know yet, but I'll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines."

Let's hope Netflix does what everyone's expecting them to do and brings back Squid Game. While we wait for official confirmation, these are the best Netflix shows streaming right now.