Squid Game season 2 is officially happening, according to Netflix CEO

It's official – Squid Game season 2 is coming to Netflix.

"The Squid Game universe has just begun," Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said during the streamer's Q4 earnings call (via Deadline ), adding that there will "absolutely" be a second season. While the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously mentioned making a second season, this is the first time it's been confirmed by anyone at Netflix.

Squid Game is the platform's most-watched show ever – it's been streamed for more than 1.6 billion hours. It racked up 142 million views over its first 28 days of release, which bypasses all previous records held by Netflix movies and shows – the previous record-holder was Extraction , the Chris Hemsworth-led actioner, which amassed 99 million views in its first month. The only TV show to come close to Squid Game's numbers is Bridgerton, with 82 million views.

Consisting of nine episodes, the series follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million).

Netflix also recently announced that it would be releasing 25 original Korean shows in 2022, including zombie high school drama All of Us Are Dead and a Korean remake of the streamer's hit Spanish show Money Heist.