Netflix releases official Squid Game merch – but you won't find a Halloween costume

Netflix has released official Squid Game merch – but those iconic green tracksuits aren't for sale, so you'll have to look elsewhere for that particular Halloween costume.

Squid Game follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million). Those involved in the game wear green and white tracksuits with their individual numbers on them.

As for what merch is available from Netflix, you can choose between a hoodie and various t-shirts – including one with a number patch like the ones the contestants wear in the show, and you can choose which number is on the front – so that's part of your Halloween costume sorted, at least. Unfortunately, there are no red jumpsuits or green trackies – or anything else to help with your Halloween fit.

And if you do want to dress as someone from Quid Game, you better hurry and get your costume together. Variety reports that sales of white slip-on Vans have gone up 7800% since the show hit Netflix. Squid Game Halloween outfits are already all the rage this year.

The show is on track to be the streamer's biggest series ever, according to Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as long as the early viewership figures hold up – and they seem to show no sign of stopping, with the show becoming the first Korean drama to reach the top spot on Netflix in the US.

While season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, Netflix seems optimistic about the prospect, with one boss recently saying the streamer was just "trying to work out the right structure."