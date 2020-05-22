Another Spider-Man spin-off movie is in the works and will star hero Jackpot

Sony is expanding its ever-growing Spider-Man universe. Jackpot, a relatively new character to the pages of Marvel Comics, is getting her own spin-off.

Deadline reports that Marc Guggenheim – whose past writing credits include co-writing 2011’s Green Lantern, as well as several successful comic book series – will pen the script.

Jackpot, who was first introduced in 2007, is a hero that can count being a mother among her superpowers. The original person under the mask, Sara Ehret, developed superhuman strength after being exposed to a virus while pregnant. Later, Alana Jobson takes over the mantle, though Ehret ultimately returned to the role. It is unknown which version of the character will feature, however.

The mooted Spider-Man spin-off not only shows Sony’s faith in a character that will be unfamiliar to many, but also to its grand design. The studio has created a universe involving Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and other tie-in characters.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due out on June 25, 2021, while Spider-Man 3 and Morbius are also set for 2021 after delays. Beyond that, the oddly-named SPUMC (Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) will include a Madame Web movie, while Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-writer Roberto Orci is also attached to a project. Other spin-offs, including a Sinister Six movie (that has been touted for seemingly forever), Kraven the Hunter, and Silk, are in various states of limbo.

While it hasn’t quite reached MCU levels of mass just yet, Sony is quietly weaving a web of its own. A Spider-Verse, if you will.