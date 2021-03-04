Spider-Man PS4 player makes the MCU/Raimi hybrid suit you didn't know you needed

Whether you're a fan of the MCU's Spider-Man suit or the one from the Sam Raimi movies, there's one thing we can all agree on: neither suit really gets it perfect. OK, I'm not sure if that's actually a commonly held opinion, but this MCU/Raimi hybrid suit, created using screenshots from Marvel's Spider-Man, seems like it takes the best elements of both suits and combines them into one.

As spotted by GameRant, the suit is the work of Redditor Strikeout554, who seems to have started with Tom Holland's MCU suit as the foundation and then added design aspects from Tobey Maguire's spidey suit, like the more prominent chest emblem and more angular eyes. Personally, I'm a fan of the raised webbing from the Raimi Spider-Man suit, so it would've been cool to see that incorporated into the MCU/Raimi hybrid somehow, but this is still pretty nifty. Here's the original Reddit post showing the image with and without a filter.

As I mentioned earlier, the MCU/Raimi Spider-Man suit was created by editing screenshots from Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, so unfortunately it isn't a playable mod. That said, it does make you ponder the potential for a suit editor in the Spider-Man PS5 sequel rumored to be in development at Insomniac - not that anything I could come up with would rival the incredible suits from Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

If you enjoy seeing the MCU's Spider-Man collide with Raimi's, then you'll love what we're hearing about Spider-Man 3, which has long been rumored to be bring back Maguire and Andrew Garfield for some sort-of a multiverse situation.

