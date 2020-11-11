9 Spider-Man: Miles Morales tips to get you swinging on PS5

There's a brief but brilliant adventure to have in this mini-sequel, and some Spider-Man: Miles Morales tips will help you make sure you don't miss out. With a campaign that only lasts a few hours you could easily get through a fair bit of the story before getting your head around some of the core mechanics. So avoid that by reading our Spider-Man: Miles Morales tips and prepare to be greater, as the new Spidey on the block.

1. Do the challenges first to learn basics and unlock useful skills

As soon as you can, try and clear all the challenges Peter Parker has set up for you around the city. There are a range of combat, traversal and stealth tests you can take on and each one you complete unlocks an ability. You don't have to get a high score, just complete it once and you'll unlock the related skill. Some of them can make quite a difference - like instant takedowns for a perfect dodge against armed opponents, or more damage in the air. You can also improve Miles' stealth and traversal abilities so you'll want them banked sooner rather than later.

2. Stay in the air as much possible when fighting

Spider-People are generally far more effective in the air when fighting. Enemies you launch up can't fight back, and the ones left on the ground can't reach you (just remember to dodge incoming gunfire with Circle). Hold down Square to send enemies skywards, or use a web yank by holding Triangle while airborne to pull people to you. Venom abilities like jump and dash can also be used to send whole groups of bad guys into the air. It massively tips a fight in your favor so always try to do it.

3. Don't button mash and always use the right attacks for specific enemies

Certain enemies can only really be dealt with using the correct attacks - club waving foes and ones with shields need a web yank to take away their protection, for example. The Tinkerer's underground minions with the giant fists need a Venom attack to destroy their weapons, and so on. It's easy to get carried away, button mash in a crowd and miss that you're raining ineffective blows on a protected enemy. So take note of who you're hitting and how.

4. Prioritize the right enemies in a fight to make life easier

Some enemies are a much bigger threat than others. Heavies and gun-wielding bad guys can be a particular pain. Big guys need special attacks or Venom blasts to open up, which can be tricky when everyone's trying to hit you at once. Plus they can ram you while you're otherwise distracted. Ranged enemies can also cause endless pain by firing from a distance while you try to deal with closer threats. When a fight starts, try to work out who's going to cause you the most trouble and take them out first.

5. Don't be afraid to run away and make some space if the combat overwhelms you

Some later fights can involve not only a lot of enemies, but a lot of combinations. If you get surrounded by multiple assailants using clubs, guns, shields and so on it can be tricky to manage. If that happens don't be afraid to run away and make some space. Even with interior areas you'll have enough room to relocate and get some control back. Let them come to you and you'll be able to pick them off better as they arrive, rather than trying to take on 10 people at once.

6. Upgrade the Gravity Well at least twice as soon as you get it

The Gravity Well is one of the gadgets Miles can unlock. It pulls all enemies in a certain range towards it like a little black hole, which works as a great combo with the area of effect attack Venom Smash. The first upgrade gives you more ammo but the second makes it disarm all the enemies it affects - that's an incredibly useful advantage to pull out in a tough fight.

7. Don't worry if there are no side missions, they unlock with the story

Apart from reoccurring city crimes, there are two main side missions in the game - more unique crimes via the FNSM (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) app, and actual side missions in the world. The FNSM stuff is there once you unlock it and can be worked through at any time, but side missions marked on the map appear as you progress through the story. There aren't many, so if you can't find any you've just done all there is for that section of the main plot. A couple don't even unlock until after the campaign's finished.

8. Dive to build speed and swing for speed or height

When you're swinging you can click the left stick to dive and gain speed. Depending on how you react after that you can target speed or height. To gain as much height as possible, hold the swing longer so that you arc upwards and let go before you start to slow (or press X to jump for even more height). You'll be clearing buildings in no time. For speed you want to release the web and fire out another at the bottom of the swing, as close to horizontal as possible. This will fire you straight out and let you skim street level at eye watering speeds.

9. Press Square on the ground to emote at people

When you're on the ground press Square to dance and interact with passers by. It doesn't really do anything, it just looks cool and you are meant to be friendly after all. Keep an eye out for any pedestrians with a circle over their head as well, as they can be directly interacted with via a high five or other action.