Spider-Man: Miles Morales fights Rhino in this boss battle gameplay

We've now got out first look at a Spider-Man: Miles Morales boss fight, as Miles faces off against the intimidating Rhino.

You can see extended clips of the boss fight between Miles and Rhino just below, courtesy of GameInformer. This version of Rhino sure isn't played by Paul Giamatti (who you might recall from his electrifying performance as the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), but the entire fight looks absolutely sublime.

As you'd expect if you played 2018's Spider-Man, there's a combination of straight up fist-fighting and QTE sequences in this fight against Rhino. It looks like you'll have plenty of opportunities to perform brutal finisher attacks on Rhino throughout the fight, as you chip away at the health of the opposing character.

As you'll no doubt notice from the title of GameInformer's video, this is going to be the first boss fight in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If the fight with Rhino is just the first boss fight, I personally can't wait to see what other bosses are lying in wait for Miles Morales throughout the rest of the game.

There's now finally less than a month to go until Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on November 12 in the US, as well as the UK and Europe, even though players in these territories will still have to wait a week for the PS5. Speaking of, it's just one of several PS5 launch games, as well as coming to the PS4 at the same time.

If you're still looking to reserve your version of Sony's next-gen console before it launches next month in November, check out our PS5 pre-orders guide.