Sony files patent to help you use bananas as PS5 controllers

A new PlayStation patent appears to detail a literal banana as a PS5 controller.

As first noted by GamesIndustry.biz, Sony has recently filed a patent for a new controller device. What's weird about this controller is that it looks exactly like a banana, as you can see in the image from the original patent filing just below.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

"It would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral," the description with the original patent filing reads. "The present disclosure seeks to address or at least alleviate some of the above-identified problems." Furthermore, Sony's solution to this problem is a "non-luminous passive object being held by a user," and could be an item like a pen, orange, pencil, or even a banana.

The patent filing by Sony is pretty loose, and only references an item like a banana as something that could theoretically be used as a simple controller. Right now, there isn't too much evidence to suggest that this patent will actually take shape and form an eventual Sony PlayStation product, but we can certainly hope to one day be playing PlayStation games with a banana. Monkey Ball, anyone?

Patent filings are nothing new, from Sony or any other video game-related company. Over the past year, we've seen a litany of patent filings by Sony for PlayStation projects, some of which have actually taken shape, like the PSVR patent that preceded the announcement of a PS5 PSVR headset, or there's the haptics-related patent, which could bring controller haptics to streams. Simply put, some patents do lead to very real initiatives, while others are merely precautions against a potential idea getting snapped up.

