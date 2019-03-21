Someone somehow completed all the Soulsborne games back-to-back on Twitch without taking a single hit

Is it a man? Is it a gamer? No, the person I’m about to talk about is a god. The_Happy_Hob on Twitch managed to complete every single Soulsborne game, back-to-back, without taking a single hit. Just to put that in perspective, that means he finished Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and Demon’s Souls. One after the other. Without taking any damage. If he did take damage, The_Happy_Hob had to start from the beginning... but not the beginning of the game he was currently on, oh no. From the beginning of Dark Souls 1. Now get on your knees and praise him, because honestly this is a feat worthy of Solaire’s devotion.

Above you can see The_Happy_Hob celebrating as he beats the final Dark Souls 3 boss, and it’s just #wholesome all the way. His dog even comes up to congratulate him, for pete’s sake! Understandably he’s pretty emotional in the clip above, as some of the parameters for his challenge was that even hits that don’t deal health damage would have reset his challenge, although he is permitted to take falling damage as it’s unavoidable in the first Dark Souls game. If you’re as impressed as I am by this impressive feat, why not congratulate him on Twitter?

We Did It!!!!! All 5 Soulsborne games back to back, No hits taken. Just in time for Sekiro. #destinyrun @sekirothegame @DarkSoulsGameMarch 21, 2019