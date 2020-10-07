Someone built Hyrule Temple in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Have you ever dreamt of having an empty Hyrule Temple to carve through on a skateboard? If so you're in luck, as someone's managed to build a fully playable 3D version of the classic Smash Bros. map in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 using the map editor.

Reddit user Skramblez is responsible for the custom map, which is available to anyone with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PC. All you need to do to live your dream of skating Hyrule Temple park is head to the Create a Park menu, open the Park Browser, and look for "Hyrule Temple." Unfortunately, PS4 and Xbox One players will need to settle for watching the video up top, as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 doesn't support crossplay.

Skramblez calls Smash Bros. and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater their two favorite video game series, and that passion is evident in the level of detail on display here. It's particularly impressive that they were able to take what's essentially a 2D map and make it into a playable 3D skate park that's still instantly recognizable to Smash Bros. and Zelda fans. You'll also notice the custom character is donning a street punk variant of Link's classic outfit.

It's also a testament to the depth of customization options available in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater's Create-a-Park mode, which lets you share your custom maps publicly and even allow other players to use your maps as a base for their own creations.

