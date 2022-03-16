Sniper Elite 5 fans can slay Nazis in France this May

We have a Sniper Elite 5 release date, thanks to a new trailer confirming it will drop on May 26 of this year.

Rebellion's bone-shattering new addition to its long-running shooter series follows protagonist Karl Fairburne (and his lineup of deadly arms) on his way to France. His mission? Taking out a nefarious Nazi plot known as Project Kraken.

Aside from the change in scenery, Sniper Elite 5 looks to be serving up the same kind of challenging long-range combat scenarios, and plenty of chances to demonstrate just how great Rebellion is when it comes to simulating some intense action.

This time around, however, there's a new mechanic in the form of invasions. While you're sneaking around taking out Nazis and scoping out the view in France, other players can infiltrate your single-player missions at any time - and they can kill you, so you have to be on guard at all times if you want to emerge from your own campaign successfully.

You can pre-order Sniper Elite 5 to bag an extra mission called Wolf Mountain, where you'll be required to locate and infiltrate Hitler's getaway in the Bavarian Alps. You'll also get the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol to help you take care of business. Those who preorder the Deluxe Edition will get this extra bit of content as well as the Season Pass, which will be up for grabs to buy separately.

The Season Pass, according to Rebellion, will offer a post-release two-part campaign that take place on large maps where players can arm themselves with World War 2 weapons and further customize their sniper.

Sniper Elite 5 will release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC on May 26.

Believe it or not, Sniper Elite is now a board game.