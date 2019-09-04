If you want to equip yourself with the strongest weapons and armor available, you're going to need a Skyrim enchanting guide as you won't just stumble across them by looting chests and dungeons. Instead, you'll need to enchant your gear in Skyrim, to produce custom items that go above and beyond their usual capabilities to become the ultimate equipment fit for the Dragonborn. Only a Master Enchanter is able to achieve these constructions, so our Skyrim enchanting guide has advice on how to get that skill level up to 100 fast.

There are three different ways to level up your Enchanting Skill: disenchanting enchanted items (which also teaches you the associated enchantment), enchanting items, and recharging weapons with souls gems. We’re going to show you how to boost your skill using the former two methods.

Before you start intentionally boosting your Enchanting skill, however, you should at least seek out The Mage Stone, which is found among the Guardian Stones, southwest of Riverwood. Activating this stone makes leveling Enchanting (among other skills) 20% faster. You should also make sure you have the Well Rested buff for an additional 10% boost or the Lover’s Comfort buff (gained by sleeping with your spouse) for 15%.

Table of Contents:

Disenchanting and Soul Gems

Methods of Levelling

Enchanting trainers, book locations and skill boosting quests