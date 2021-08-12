Skyblivion mod is "still a ways out" from releasing

The gigantic 'Skyblivion' mod for Oblivion is "still a ways out" from eventually seeing the light of day.

Earlier this week, the development team of modders heading up the vast Skyblivion mod for Oblivion released the new developer diary video seen just below. In the video itself, the developers offer a slight update on the mod, saying that, even after a decade of development, it's "still a ways out" from launch.

It's sad news no doubt for those who are looking forward to the mod, but good news nonetheless that development is progressing. If you're unfamiliar with the mod, it's remaking The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion entirely from the ground up, redesigning the game in huge ways, as you can see in the video above.

For example, the Gold Coast along the western edge of the Cyrodiil is now actually a glistening gold, and canals within certain cities around the nation are wide enough for entire ships to pass through. It's a mammoth project from the development team of modders scattered around the world, hence why it's taking so long to fully complete.

Still, the future for Skyblivion is bright, if this new footage is anything to go by. Perhaps there's hope that the mod might launch before The Elder Scrolls 6 eventually arrives from Bethesda themselves, because the fully-fledged sequel to Skyrim is still at least several years away from launching yet, with Starfield set to arrive at the end of 2022.

