Shred the Great Hall with this Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Hogwarts build

You can now shred inside Hogwarts thanks to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

The map editor in the incredible skater revival has delivered once again, and this time it's a Hogwarts skate park complete with the Great Hall, courtyard, and the grand, ever-shifting staircase. Check out the video above and read on for more details.

First, we get a look at the Great Hall which has grindable rafters, massively long dining tables, and giant windows that you can ollie through to get a better view of Hogwarts' gorgeous exterior. There are even House flags hanging in the Great Hall! The grand staircase is there too, and although it may not shift and move like the one in Hogwarts, it'll certainly provide a wild skating experience. You can also enjoy the courtyard's lovely views of the surrounding ocean, and shreddable rails.

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Hogwarts map was created by YouTube user Skramblez. As we previously reported, Skramblez is also responsible for building Hyrule Temple with the game's map editor. The attention to detail is on display yet again, with trees lining the outdoor area, and giant towers reaching towards the sky.

I was so transfixed by the build that it took me a few minutes to realize Skramblez shows off the map with three different custom skaters designed to look like Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The skaters also all pull off a special move called Warp Speed, which looks like they're Apparating around the map. That the video is set to a metal version of Harry Potter music just makes this kick even more ass. Although, let's be honest, if anyone in Hogwarts was a skateboarder, it'd be the Weasley twins.