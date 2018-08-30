Shh! Don’t tell anyone but A Quiet Place 2 release date just got announced

One of 2018’s hottest horror hits, the John Krasinski-helmed A Quiet Place, is making all the right noises when it comes to the as-yet-unnamed sequel. While the possibility of A Quiet Place sequel seemed less and less likely to happen the further we got away from the movie, we have a real, bonafide, A Quiet Place 2 release date to talk about. Spoilers for A Quiet Place follow…

According to The Wrap, A Quiet Place sequel has been locked in by Paramount for a 2020 release date. More specifically: May 15, 2020, which will be a little over two years after the original landed to such critical and commercial acclaim. Hilariously, it shared a release date with a new live-action Scooby Doo. Jinkies!

But we’re missing out on the killer hook here. It’s definitively a sequel, not a prequel, spinoff, or anything else. That means, you’d imagine, we’ll still be following the story of the family who fought off the supernatural creatures at the end of the first movie – though John Krasinki’s character, Lee, won’t be joining them, having been ripped apart during A Quiet Place’s final act.

So, where will it go next? Deaf character Regan would be a fascinating focal point for any A Quiet Place sequel to cling on to. We know, thanks to A Quiet Place’s final scenes showing beacons in the distance, there are more people out there. Armed with the knowledge of being able to defeat the monsters, will Evelyn, Regan, Marcus, and the newborn baby be able to help share this information?

No matter which direction A Quiet Place 2 follows, here’s hoping it utilises sound in the same way as the original and, most importantly, let’s pray Paramount are chucking cash at John Krasinski to get him back behind the camera. Shout it from the rooftops: this could be one of the best horror sequels ever made.