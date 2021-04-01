Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings adds Pen15 actor Dallas Liu in secret role

Dallas Liu is heading into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports. The Pen15 actor has joined the cast of Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which also includes Simu Liu as the title character, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronnie Chieng.

Details about Dallas Lui’s role are currently being kept secret, but he wrapped production along with the rest of the film's cast and crew in October last year.

Those familiar with Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s critically acclaimed Hulu comedy Pen15 were introduced to Liu as Erskine’s older brother Shuji Ishii-Peters. He also recently starred opposite Stella Hudgens, playing Taylor King in the Snapchat young-adult drama series, Players, which follows students at an elite Los Angeles high school.

Lui has also appeared alongside Superstore’s Nichole Bloom in a drama short, Ella, which follows introverted high school freshman Abe (Liu), who has a crush on his older brother’s charismatic ex-girlfriend, Ella (Bloom).

The rest of Liu’s acting credits include Netflix’s The Who Was? Show and No Good Nick as well as Nickelodeon’s Legendary Dudas, CBS’ CSI: Cyber, Fox’s Bones, and the feature films Underdog Kids.

The release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recently pushed back from a summer release to September 3, 2021. The new date moves the movie closer to the release date of the Eternals, which is heading to cinemas November 5. Black Widow also had a recent release date change for July 9. It’s set to debut in theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access simultaneously.