Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets a March 2019 release date

You're going to have to wait until next year to be brutalized by Dark Souls developer From Software again. Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, its shinobi and swords action game, will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 22, 2019. Eager beavers can pre-order now, and snap up a Collector’s Edition that comes with a Shinobi figurine.

At Gamescom publisher Activision also revealed that the hero - a "one-armed wolf" - can use different prosthetic tools for the edge in combat, as well as the traditional grappling hook and super sharp sword.

The game has an interesting resurrection mechanic that should make death less punishing than in Dark Souls, but that won't necessarily make the game easier.

"One of the general concepts for the game is that you can kill ingeniously — a ninja is so resourceful that he can even make use of his own death to gain an advantage," director of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and now Sekiro, Hidetaka Miyazaki, told PlayStation Blog.

"There’s one thing I’d like to make sure isn’t misunderstood: the resurrection system was not introduced to make the game easier. If anything, it actually can make the game harder because it allows us to push the edge of risky combat where the player can die at any moment."