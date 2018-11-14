See Spidey fight an iconic villain (with a twist) in these exclusive Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse images

Spider-Man versus a famous member of his rogues’ gallery. We’ve seen it all before, right? Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, though, is daring to be different. In a pair of exclusive images from our sister publication Total Film magazine, Peter Parker is fighting a behemoth version of a famous Spidey villain, plus he manages to team up with a couple of alternate universe versions of himself for good measure. A good thing, too – he’ll probably need all the help he can get.

The fight in question has a mutated Green Goblin (complete with trademark purple hat… which has also grown to a mammoth size? Heh.) snarling at the webhead as he dodges and weaves past a series of explosions. It looks like it’s ripped straight out of a comic book. That’s intentional, as co-director Peter Ramsey explains to TF: “We utilised comic book printing techniques… all those things that we could have fun with and bring a level of self-awareness to our story.”

But, the kicker when it comes to Into the Spider-Verse is not bigger, badder versions of villains from Spider-Man’s past, but the fact we’ll be dealing with multiple Spider-Men, Spider-Women, and even a Spider-Ham. Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and a version of Peter Parker will have to team up to put a stop to the timey-wimey multiverse madness that is plaguing every version of Spider-Man you can conceivably think of.

It all adds up to “more [Easter eggs] than necessary. Almost more than we can afford,” reveals executive producer (and The Lego Movie co-director alongside Chris Miller) Phil Lord and a heavy helping of alternate Spideys all coming together for the greater good. In this image, though, they look a bit baffled by what they’ve just seen…

Maybe it’s Green Gobin’s hat. Yep, it’s definitely the hat.

