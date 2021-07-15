Second Resident Evil Re:Verse delay pushes it back from July to 2022

Another Resident Evil Re:Verse delay has been announced by Capcom, and it's a big one.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was previously set to launch this month - July 2021 - but Capcom announced on the official Resident Evil Twitter account that the multiplayer action game is now slated to arrive sometime in 2022. The delay will allow the developers to "continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience" according to the Tweet, though the delay marks another unfortunate turn for Re:Verse.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjRJuly 15, 2021 See more

Resident Evil Re:Verse was first announced in January as a bundled-in multiplayer counterpart for Resident Evil Village , and as its own big cross-franchise send-up for the series' 25th anniversary. It pushes Resident Evil's occasionally campy tone into full tongue-in-cheek territory as up to six players take control of familiar characters such as Chris Redfield and Ada Wong, then face off in deathmatches at hallmark locations including the Raccoon City Police Department. Downed players can then return as bioweapons to exact revenge on their killer (or whoever they see first, really).

The first Resident Evil Re:Verse beta kicked off in April and was temporarily suspended soon after due to matchmaking issues . Then its first delay came later that month , pushing Re:Verse past the May 7 launch date of its single-player buddy Resident Evil Village. This latest delay comes on similarly short notice, which is an unusual move for a big gaming company such as Capcom. In short, the Re:Verse rollout has seen more than its share of sharp turns. Hopefully, pushing the date to next year helps give it a fresh start (even if it does mean it will be a little late in celebrating Resident Evil's 25th anniversary).

Capcom advised players who purchased a physical version of Resident Evil Village keep track of the included Re:Verse download code, or just redeem it to your account now so you can download it once the game is available.