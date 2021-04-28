Resident Evil Re:Verse release delayed until Summer 2021

Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed to Summer 2021, and will no longer launch alongside Resident Evil Village next month.

As reported by Eurogamer, Resident Evil Re:Verse's official website was updated to reflect a new launch window for the multiplayer game. "Re:Verse will launch Summer 2021," a small window near the bottom of the main home page reads, indicating that Re:Verse has been quietly delayed.

Previously, Resident Evil Re:Verse was slated to launch alongside Resident Evil Village next month, bundled in with all purchases of Capcom's horror sequel. However, it appears that while the multiplayer game will launch at least one month after the main game, it'll still be free for everyone who purchases Village, according to the main website for Re:Verse.

Re:Verse is a PvP multiplayer game, starring heroes and villains from across Capcom's storied horror saga. Starting out as a human character like Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, slain players take on the form of villains like Albert Wesker and Jack Baker, and can hinder surviving humans in their attempt to be the first to collect every designated item and win the game.

Re:Verse had an open beta earlier this month. The test didn't go to plan, however, and Capcom was forced to suspend the demo shortly after it launched due to matchmaking issues. A second beta was then launched later in the month for all players of the first beta period, and this time around things went off without a hitch.

While Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed, Resident Evil Village is still on track to launch next month on May 7. The horror sequel will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, as Capcom brings the action-horror game to both current and next-gen platforms. Although Re:Verse will be available on the same platforms, it doesn't have native next-gen ports like Village, and will instead be playable on the new consoles via backwards compatibility.

If you're looking to get into Capcom's horror saga but are hesitant about where to start, head over to our ultimate guide to the Resident Evil games for more.