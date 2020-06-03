Sea of Thieves Emissaries: What they are and tips for playing as an Emissary

One of the biggest changes for the game this year has been the new Sea of Thieves Emissary system, which promises better loot and more rewards for all players who dare raise the flag of a trading company. If you're new or returning to Sea of Thieves and don't quite know what this new layer does to the game, here's a full rundown of what to expect as a Sea of Thieves Emissary and how to get the most out of being one of the many Sea of Thieves Emissaries.

What are Sea of Thieves Emissaries?

(Image credit: Rare)

Emissaries are the players in Sea of Thieves who opt into a slightly different version of the game for better loot, but greater danger. As Emissaries, players can earn loot multipliers that dole out rewards up to 2.5 times greater than they'd have received without the system activated. Players can currently sail as Emissaries for any of the five eligible trading companies, including the Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchant Alliance, Athena's Fortune (exclusive to Pirate Legends), or the newest company, The Reaper's Bones.

To join most companies as an Emissary, you must first be level 15 with that company, though the Reaper's Bones have no level requirement and of course Athena's Fortune demands you're first a Pirate Legend.

As an Emissary, players will fly a special flag on the back of their ship, signifying to other players what kind of adventures they may be on, which in turn is meant to inspire more alliances at sea. But sailing as an Emissary for anyone other than The Reaper's Bones also puts a big target on your back. Players sailing as Emissaries for this new PvP-focused company are incentivized to sink other Emissaries and cash in the flag that's left floating when their ship sinks for major rewards.

Thus, sailing as an Emissary is a new element of risk versus reward for Rare's ever-changing pirate adventure.

Sea of Thieves Emissary glossary

(Image credit: Rare)

With the Emissary system come many new vocabulary words to the Sea of Thieves glossary. Here's what each of them means if you see them in the game.

Emissary Grade: A numerical 1-5 ranking that resets with each session. As players earn higher tiers of Emissary Grade, the rewards for loot they cash in are improved by as much as 2.5 times their normal value. Grade 1 earns 1 times the value, Grade 2 earns 1.33 times the value, Grade 3 earns 1.67 times the value, Grade 4 earns 2 times the value, and lastly the desirable Grade 5 earns 2.5 times the value.

Emissary Ledger: Seasonal leaderboards which reward players for achieving certain score thresholds for Emissary play. In its debut season, the first two of four Tiers only give players new titles, but the latter two give out exclusive company-specific rewards, like new sails for their ships. Future seasons will continue to rotate in new cosmetic rewards for players who cross the scoring thresholds.

Emissary Flag: This is what you buy from each trading company representative in order to join them as an Emissary. You need only to buy it the first time, after that you just vote on it with your crew. Each flag costs 20,000 gold. Once you buy it, you can elect to fly it and begin your life as an Emissary. The flag will automatically apply to your ship like any other cosmetic.

Emissary Table: These tables are located on every outpost for all five eligible companies, as well as one for The Reaper's Bones on The Reaper's Hideout. Visit these, usually found right beside their corresponding vendors to buy and fly a flag.

Emissary Quest: Once you achieve Grade 5 as an Emissary, revisit the company's table to purchase the Emissary Quest, a special high-value quest that is meant to cash in on your now massive multiplier.

Sea of Thieves Emissary tips

(Image credit: Rare)

Like all of Sea of Thieves, the Emissary system is built on the principle of "tools, not rules." Rare likes players to experiment and see how they can create their own messes at sea. But if you're looking to start on the right pegleg, here are a few words of wisdom so you may survive long enough to cash in as an expert Emissary.