Scream dethrones Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office

Scream has become the first movie to dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scream is set to bring home a four day total gross of $35 million at the domestic box office, which finally knocks No Way Home off the top spot. Across the three day weekend, Scream's estimated total is $30.6 million.

Internationally, Scream has brought in $18 million, with the UK leading the charge with a $3.4 million total.

The report also notes that it's mostly young theater goers watching Scream – 67 percent of those who purchased tickets fell in the 18-34 age bracket.

Scream, the fifth movie in the slasher franchise, sees Ghostface return to Woodsboro once more – this time terrorizing a new cast of teenagers. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid lead the newcomers, while Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette return to their famous roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley.

As for No Way Home, the Spidey threequel's estimated four day total is $26 million, with $20.8 million from the three day weekend. Per THR, the film is set to soon cross $700 million domestically, and stands at a global number of $1.62 billion.

The Marvel film has become one of the highest grossing movies of all time since its December release, which is particularly impressive in a pandemic, and especially amid a fresh COVID surge.

Both Scream and No Way Home are playing exclusively in theaters now. If you're all caught up on both, check out our Scream ending explained for the lowdown on the film's explosive finale – and see our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.