Scream 6 slated for a 2023 release date

Ghostface is back. Scream 6 has officially been given a spring 2023 release date.

According to Deadline, Paramount and Spyglass Media have set the sixth installment of Wes Craven's successful slasher franchise for a March 31, 2023 release. The new film was immediately greenlit following the success of Scream 5, which has made over $140M at the global box office since its January 2022 release.

Scream 5's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will return to direct, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick returning to co-write the screenplay. There has been no word yet on which cast members will return.

Although another installment makes sense considering the massive success of the reboot sequel, Vanderbilt previously explained that they had written Scream 5 as a standalone film with no initial plans to continue. He and the team set out to do everything they could in order to "make sure that, like Wes' films, it's a full meal from beginning to end."

Scream 4 was the last film Craven made before his death in 2015, with Neve Campbell herself unsure of her return to the franchise. A heartfelt letter from Bettinelli-Opin and Gillet persuaded her to reprise her role as final girl Sidney Prescott, with the two sharing that it was Craven who inspired them to become directors.

Though Scream 5 was written as a potential end to the franchise, Vanderbilt said he and the team would "jump at the chance" to continue.

We're ready to return to Woodsboro, and we hope Sidney and co. will meet us there.