Ghostface returns to haunt Woodboro in these exclusive Scream images

Continuing the recent tradition of long-awaited legacy sequels with the same name as the original film (see Halloween, Candyman), Scream is returning in 2022. And don’t let the title confuse you – this isn’t a reboot, but the fifth film in the ongoing franchise.

It’s hard to overstate how influential Scream (1996) was 25 years ago. Reviving the slasher genre, it was surprising, shocking, and self-aware, and its meta-commentary on horror movies would become its trademark. The films have seen various serial killers taking up the Ghostface mantle and terrorizing the inhabitants of Woodsboro, most notably ongoing survivor Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

Sidney, Gale (Courteney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) are back for Scream 2022, alongside other familiar faces, and newcomers including Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) and Jack Quaid (The Boys).

Scream features on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine, and below you can see three exclusive news images from the film, featuring Ghostface, Campbell, Arquette, and Barrera, and there’s also a terrifying new image of the killer above. Check them out:

Directing this instalment are long-time fans Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, taking over from the late horror legend Wes Craven. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are best known for the ludicrously fun, expectation-defying Ready or Not, and inside the new issue of Total Film, they discuss their enthusiasm for the series as it jolts back to life.

Plus, Total Film also speaks to the cast – legacy and new – and executive producer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film back in 1996 (and also scripted Screams 2 and 4).

Scream opens in UK and US cinemas on Jan 14, 2022. For much more on the film, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves (real-world and digital) from Thursday, November 11. Check out the new cover below:

