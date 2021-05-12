Scarlet Nexus demo arrives first on Xbox platforms later this month

A Scarlet Nexus demo is coming to Xbox first later this month.

Bandai Namco revealed earlier today on May 12 that a demo for the upcoming anime action game would be debuting later this month. The demo rollout begins with a short exclusivity stint for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, when it launches first on May 21.

Exactly a week later on May 28, the Scarlet Nexus demo will arrive on PS4 and PS5. We don't currently know if the demo for Bandai Namco's new game will be available for a limited time only on the console platforms, nor do we know if the demo will be coming to PC storefronts at some point in the future.

If you're unfamiliar with the game itself, Scarlet Nexus takes place in a futuristic version of Earth where elite human soldiers take on mysterious monsters that descend out of the sky to feast on humanity. That's no small task but there are telekinetic powers to help you out, where you can batter the monsters back with all sorts of nearby items in the real-time combat system.

Right now, we don't know what content the demo for Scarlet Nexus will offer players. It's entirely possible that it could offer the preview section that we've just experienced, where you start out from the very beginning of the game, choosing your protagonist and being introduced to your fellow comrades over the course of roughly three hours.

Scarlet Nexus will launch next month on June 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For our thoughts after a few hours spent with Bandai Namco's new action game, head over to our Scarlet Nexus preview for more.

For a full look at all the other games coming out over the rest of the year, head over to our complete new games 2021 guide for more.