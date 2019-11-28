Saving $24 on this top-rated PS4 Wireless Platinum Headset sounds like a sweet deal

You owe your ears this PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset. It's a great-sounding, ultra-comfortable headset and there's $24 off the usual price at Walmart right now . That means you can make the best PS4 games sound their very best for a very reasonable $116.96. And if that's a little too much for you today, you can grab a small saving on the Sony PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset for $68 .

The PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset was designed for PS4, and offers 3D surround sound for supported games. Think of that as 7.1 virtual surround sound but with superpowers. For online gaming it has noise-cancellation to help cut out ambient sound when your shouting orders to your squad. We rated in highly in our best P4 headsets list, noting "You would be hard pushed to find another wireless headset with the sound quality and feature set of Sony’s dedicated PlayStation Platinum cans. In fact we’d argue that it’s pretty much an impossible task - the Sony headset has a fantastic mix of price and performance."

