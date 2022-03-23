Save up to $730 on some incredible Alienware Aurora gaming PC deals at Dell

If you're looking for some huge savings on a gaming PC deal, then Dell has some incredible timed deals for you, and it's possible to save up to $730 on some fantastic Alienware beasts. These sorts of flash deals from Dell are worthy of serious contention if you're looking to save money on one of the best gaming PCs or one of the best Alienware gaming PCs.

First, we have the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, one of the best gaming PC lines on the market right now. With a massive saving of $630, this is a fantastic deal for $1,499.99 (previously $2,139.99). This machine is packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 series GPU and is a fantastic option for those looking to run high-frame-rate 1440p resolutions, or even give 4K gaming a good old try. Supported by 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, this is a strong build - and you can always tinker with it before you check out too, just to nudge it more in line with what you're after. Hurry though, this flash deal is already 79% claimed!

If you're looking for something a little more Team Red then this slightly beefier build of the Aurora RyzenEdition R10 might be for you. Coming with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, and an AMD RX 6700 graphics card, this will handle all the most demanding games and also be able to camp at high frame rates at 1440p resolutions, and offer a solid 4K experience if you don't mind turning the frame rate dial down a bit. For $1,799.99 (previously $2,529.99), you're saving $730 and also getting a rig with a mighty 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is plenty of memory and space to get you going. This one is also proving popular as half of the allocation has been claimed already at time of writing.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | RTX 3070 | $2,139.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $630 - An incredible deal on an incredible PC. With a Ryzen 7 CPU and an RTX 3070, this PC is at a fantastic price point for what you get. This rig will be able to give 4K resolutions on some of the best games out there ag go too.

Hurry! This is 79% claimed at the time of writing.



Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | RX 6700 | $2,529.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

Save $730 - With a Ryzen 9 CPU included here, you can't really go wrong with this deal. You're getting arguably the best CPU on the market, but also the incredible RX 6700 GPU, which can go toe to toe with the RTX 30 series GPUs.

This PCdeal is already 50% claimed!



