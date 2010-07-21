Sam Worthington's Nazi thriller trailer online

Share

The Debt trailer is online. This makes us happy.



The script features contributions from Kick-Ass queen Jane Goldman, which is reason enough to get excited.

But then there's the awesome plot. In 1965, three young Israeli Massad agents team-up to kill infamous Nazi war criminal doctor, The Surgeon, on a top-secret mission.



Thirty years later a man in Ukraine claims he is the notorious Nazi; the agents must reunite and discover if rumours circulating are true. Check out the trailer below.



Sam Worthington, Jessica Chastain and Marton Csokas feature in 1965 while Ciran Hinds, Helen Mirren and Tom Wilkinson are the wrinkly, present-day agents.



It'll be out in the States on 29 December.



Looks good, right? Tell us below!

