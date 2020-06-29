Ryan Reynolds crashes X-Men cast reunion – and Hugh Jackman's not happy about it

It's been 20 years since the original X-Men movie reached cinemas, and the cast has been celebrating. Well, they would have been, had Ryan Reynolds – who plays Deadpool in the Marvel series and did not appear in the first film – not decided t crash their Zoom party.

"Knock knock," the troublemaking Reynolds says as he enters the online party, much to Hugh Jackman's (Wolverine) annoyance. "Woah, so many stars!"

Ian McKellen (Magneto), as you would expect, logs off pretty quickly, while the rest endure the Deadpool actor's presence before making excuses to leave themselves. "I actually have a James Bond Zoom call now," says Famke Janssen (Jean Grey). "Oh God, me too," says Halle Berry (Storm).

The clip ends with Reynolds and Jackman – who have been having a funny feud for some time, even making its way into the Deadpool movies – the only ones left Zooming. Which, of course, makes the whole thing an X-Men: Origins reunion and another final guests appears. Watch the clip above.

The reunion was staged to raise money for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, which celebrates the real-world heroes fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a number of other famous casts have gotten back together over Zoom in recent weeks. They have included the Lord of the Rings, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Back to the Future casts, all of which have led to wonderful stories from the two sets being shared.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to numerous movies getting their release dates pushed back. Get a full rundown here.