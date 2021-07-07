Here's your first look at Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in their Christmas musical Spirited

Ryan Reynolds has revealed the first look at his and Will Ferrell's new movie Spirited.

The actor posted the image to Twitter, which features him wearing what appear to be AirPods while Ferrell gets a bit close for comfort, captioned: "Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds…"

Collider first broke the news about Spirited, which they say is set to be a musical based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Reynolds will reportedly be stepping into Scrooge-like shoes, while Ferrell is thought to play the Ghost of Christmas Present. Octavia Spencer will co-star as Reynolds' friendly colleague, and is expected to be doing her own singing.

Sean Anders and John Morris, who directed Daddy's Home, which Ferrell also starred in, will write and helm Spirited. The directors will produce, along with Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and David Koplan via Gloria Sanchez Productions, Reynolds through Maximum Effort, and Mosaic.

According to Collider, Apple came out on top over Netflix, Warner Bros., and Paramount to nab the film. The package reportedly requires Ferrell and Reynolds to make at least $30 million each, not including producer fees.

The movie is said to be shooting from early July to late October, and will film in a shopping center (H/T Boston.com).

This is far from the only theatrical take on Dickens' famous Christmas novel. The Muppet Christmas Carol is probably the most beloved version, while Bill Murray starred in Scrooged, directed by the late Richard Donner. Disney have also put their own spin on the tale more than once.

As for Reynolds, he's probably most known now for his role as Deadpool. While there's been no update on Deadpool 3 for a while, Kevin Feige confirmed it was happening (and would be rated R), and Reynolds may recently have teased his return to the role. He's also starring in the upcoming Free Guy, along with Killing Eve's Jodie Comer.

As for Ferrell, his most recent appearance in a movie was Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, while Spencer recently starred in the streamer's Thunder Force.

There's no release date for Spirited just yet, but in the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now to find something new to watch.