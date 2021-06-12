Riders Republic release date confirmed for September

The Riders Republic release date has finally been confirmed.

Revealed today as part of the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 conference, the publisher confirmed that its massive multiplayer playground will be launching on September 2, 2021.

Riders Republic was revealed in 2020 at Ubisoft Forward, although the game later endured a handful of delays as Ubisoft Annecy – the studio behind Steep – worked to sure up its array of PvE and PvP modes, improve the quality of the experience, and quash as many bugs as possible.

Riders Republic is an extreme sports game at its heart, featuring a variety of activities including mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, and rocket wingsuiting. You'll whip between these as you explore the massive open world map and get into a variety of different game modes and types.

And if none of that interests you, Riders Republic will offer up a social space for players to check Sponsorship opportunities, meet with friends, purchase new cosmetics, and plan their game sessions. This hub is the nexus point of Riders Republic, although you will be able to jump on your board or bike and just explore the massive open world if you want to.

With the Riders Republic release date locked in for September 2, Ubisoft is planning to offer opportunities for players to get their hands on it ahead of launch. There will be closed and open-beta opportunities over the coming months, although Ubi is yet to offer up any further details.

Riders Republic will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, although the next-gen versions will have additional features. The biggest (literally) are the map races that feature over 50 players, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be locked to 20.