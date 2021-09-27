Rick Astley reacts to latest Ted Lasso episode: "I'm blown away"

Rick Astley has reacted to the latest episode of Ted Lasso – which featured the singer's '80s classic, Never Gonna Give You Up.
In episode 10 of the Apple TV Plus series' second season, titled "No Weddings and a Funeral", it becomes apparent that the tune is a favorite of Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) mother (Harriet Walter). The song then makes another appearance, sung acapella by Rebecca herself, later in the episode – although we won't go into any more detail in case you haven't watched it yet. All we will say is that it was a bit of an emotional episode.
#Believe #Biscuits #Grrrr @TedLasso @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @brettgoldstein @AppleTV #tedlasso pic.twitter.com/MZ9Bm773kPSeptember 25, 2021
"It’s taken a little while for me to process what I think about the latest episode of Ted Lasso;" Astley said in a video posted on Twitter (via Collider).
"I’m a massive fan of the show, and I was just completely blown away with what they did with that song. I have to say to Hannah Waddingham – Emmy Award-winning Hannah Waddingham – you did an amazing, incredible job. It was so emotional, so moving, so incredible. People have said they even cried [during] the church scene, I don’t want to give too much away, but...just amazing, thank you very much for including that song in your beautiful show...I’m blown away. Just fantastic."
"DM’d you," Waddingham replied. "Not going to embarrassingly fangirl in public!! #eveningmade."
