Rick and Morty spin-off series coming to Adult Swim

A Rick and Morty spin-off series is heading to Adult Swim. The new series will center on the superhero squad The Vindicators, who appeared in the season 3 episode Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender. Perhaps we will see Vindicators 1 and 2?

"Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty," reads the official synopses.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who created Rick and Morty, are back as executive producers and are joined by Erica Rosbe and Sarah Carbiener, who were both writers on Rick and Morty – Carbiener, Roiland, and Harmon wrote the original Vindicators episode.

"We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds," said Carbiener and Rosbe in a joint statement. "We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick's around to have half of them murdered or not."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the series will be formed of 10 short-form episodes. Adult Swim has also announced spin-offs to the animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, and Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

The announcements came on a big day for Warner Bros. – the company that owns Adult Swim and Cartoon Network – with a new Batman animated show also on the way from J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves. Meanwhile, Rick and Morty season 5 is coming to screens this June.