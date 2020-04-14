New Rick and Morty season 4 episode titles tease Star Wars and Alien parodies

The episode titles and synopses for the final five Rick and Morty season 4 episodes have been revealed, with each one offering a glimpse into what to expect ahead of the show's return in May. That includes nods to sci-fi classics such as Star Wars and Alien.

The Rick and Morty official Twitter account announced the season 4 episode titles in typically irreverent style, letting various accounts – from IGN to seemingly random Rick and Morty fans – draw back the curtain.

The mid-season premiere will be titled “Never Ricking Morty,” while the episode following it will seemingly have something to do with Alien, hence the name “Promotyus.” The rest of the episode titles and synopses can be found below.

“Never Ricking Morty” – [No synopsis given]

“Promortyus” – Get off my face broh

“Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri” – Parenting is crazy broh. Stuff straight disappearing in this one

“Childrick of Mort” – Miracle of life broh. Whole family in this one broh.

“The vat of acid episode” – The one with the acid vat, broh.

That, coupled with the Rick and Morty season 4 trailer which debuted just a few weeks ago, now gives us a clearer picture of the Adult Swim series’ second half.

There’s going to be sci-fi spoofs galore – Children of Men, Star Wars, and Alien/Prometheus are all namechecked – and there’s even going to be, uhh, a vat of acid. Obviously.

Rick and Morty season 4 returns on May 3 on Adult Swim at 11:30pm Eastern. No word yet on a UK release, but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out.