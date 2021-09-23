Respawn says "who knows what the future holds" after shooting down Titanfall 3 speculation

Titanfall developer Respawn has rebuked comments that the beloved shooter series is dead.

Just below, you can see a statement from the official Respawn Twitter account earlier today. The tweet from the Titanfall and Apex Legends developer says that the series "is the very core of our DNA," and "who knows what the future holds..." If anyone should know what the future holds for Titanfall, you'd think it'd be Respawn.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds...September 23, 2021 See more

This all comes after comments from Respawn community co-ordinator Jason Garza. Earlier this week during a livestream, Garza was asked by a viewer about the future of the Titanfall series, to which he replied "don’t get your hopes up, man. I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in [the] works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now."

Respawn appears to be walking back the statement from their own community co-ordinator. Right now, it's not exactly a solid indication that the FPS franchise will actually return at some point in the future, as Respawn developers have previously stated that a Titanfall game absolutely isn't in the works.

Back in May 2020, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella stated that no new Titanfall game was in development, indicating that a previously-teased Titanfall project in 2019 had been cancelled. A few months later in July, Respawn again reiterated that it wasn't working on a new Titanfall game, but said that it's a possibility "sometime down the road." Respawn is leaving the door open for a return to the series, but countless comments from Respawn developers seem to point in the other direction.

