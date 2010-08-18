Popular

Resistance 3 announced with fantastic Old West-style trailer

By

So, shall we call it Red Dead Resistance or Resistance Dead Redemption?

Looks like Sony saved its biggest guns for last, closing out its gamescom 2010 press conference with a full – if not cryptic - trailer for Resistance 3. Evoking a wild west motif, the trailer kicked off with atmospheric live-action shots of huddled survivors, scorched lands and denim-clad cowboys - accompanied by an ominously melancholy, gospel-like rendition of Masters of War (The Staple Singers, maybe?) - before jumping to the Chimera feet and post-apocalyptic imagery. Lots of muzzle flashing in the dark, glowing chimera eyes, and screaming, all of which makes for good gameplay. Check it out immediately:

Details, like survivors, are scarce. But we do know PS3 fans can look forward to fighting the good fight on an epic scale in 2011.

Aug 17, 2010