How to use Resident Evil Village wells and find the 'some kind of other item'

When you first find a Resident Evil Village well you won't be able to use it and the phrase 'this needs some kind of other item' will haunt you – the well wheel you need can't be found until a few hours into the game. By that time you could have easily found a few wells and got pretty frustrated about not being able to use them.

How can a Village have seven wells without a way to use them? Well, we don’t know the answer to that, but we do know where you will eventually find the well wheel to fix the problem. Furthermore, we've got every Resident Evil Village well location listed here, plus the items you will get from them.

Yes, you hear that right: the village residents have dropped lots of useful things down their wells, and once you have that well wheel you can start reeling them in. Here’s how you can collect every item, treasure, and weapon from the Resident Evil wells:

Where to find the well wheel, the 'some kind of other item' you need

While you need to find the well wheel to start using Resident Evil Village wells, don’t waste time searching for it; you won’t be able to access the house where it’s hidden until you get the Iron Insignia Key from Castle Dimitrescu.

When do you get back from Castle Dimitrescu, you will be sent to the house with the red chimney. On your way there, you’ll have to open the locked gate with the Iron Insignia Key and then climb a ladder. But before you climb up, go inside the house (until you can go no further) and you will see the well wheel on the wooden barrel in front of you. Don’t worry if you’ve missed it though; you can come back to this area later on. Once you have it you can use it to raise the buckets in the wells and get whatever loot is inside. Now, lets take a look where all the Resident Evil wells are and what's in them.

Every Resident Evil Village well location and what's in it

Resident Evil Village well 1

This well is on the east side of the Maiden of War square. You will likely notice it on your first arrival in the Village. After you receive the well wheel, use it to dig up an Animal Head. It’s one half of a wooden goat which can be sold as treasure to the Duke.

Resident Evil Village well 2

Walk from the Maiden of War square to the church. After going through the gate, go to your left. Using the well wheel will get you the Necklace with Two Holes, which is part of a combinable treasure.

Resident Evil Village well 3

Remember meeting the scared father and daughter on your way to Luiza’s house? There’s a well behind this shack. Climb through the window in the back to get there. You can easily get back to this place at a later point in the game, just watch out for any remaining lycans in the Fallow Plot on the way there. This well gives you three pipe bombs.

Resident Evil Village well 4

Go to West Old Town. You can pass through the big house at the edge of the town or walk around. This well rewards you with a lockpick.

Resident Evil Village well 5

After leaving Castle Dimitrescu, you will see a small wooden house on your right. Go through the window at the back to find the well. You can’t open it the first time you’re there so come back later, after collecting the well wheel, by taking the boat from the Lone Road (which you can access once you have the crank from Moreau's reservoir).

This well is a little bit different though. Instead of just giving you an item, using the well wheel will bring up a ladder. You need to go down to get your loot. When you arrive at the bottom of the well, go up the platforms and push the buttons on the device until they’re all green. Push down every cart that’s in your way, and drop down the hole. Open the chest to find the Large Pigeon Blood Ruby treasure. Oh, and before you take your leave, look around to get some bombs and ammo as well!

Resident Evil Village well 6

This well is located next to the gardener’s cottage on the way to House Beneviento. When you arrive at the cottage, go to the left. This well contains Madalina (head). It’s part of a combinable treasure which you can sell to the Duke for Lei.

Resident Evil Village well 7

Go to Moreau’s Lab after finishing the Reservoir section of the story, then take the long narrow path on the left after passing the second building. Watch out for the enemies in this location, especially the big lycan. You will receive three flashbang bullets from this well.

You’re ready to collect all your well-treasures in Resident Evil Village. Good thing we found that one wheel!