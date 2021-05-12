Resident Evil Village post-credits scene is hiding a crucial detail

A secret detail in Resident Evil Village's ending has been uncovered, and it could be a huge deal for the next game in the series.

Be warned, there are massive spoilers Resident Evil Village's ending in this article. If you have finished Capcom's latest horror adventure, and want to hone in on one particular detail right at the very end of the game, then you should watch the video courtesy of IGN just below.

Major Resident Evil Village spoilers below.

Still with us? Excellent. At the very end of Resident Evil Village, after a teenage Rose has been picked up by one of Chris Redfield's agents in a car, the car drives off only to stop in the distance as it's approached by an unknown figure. Using a mod it's been possible to reposition the camera and see that the figure at the end is none other than Ethan Winters himself. Interestingly, it's very specifically the Ethan model from right at the end of the game the last time we ever see him - minus his jacket, and sporting one crumbling white mold hand.

Yeah, we know, Ethan is dead by all accounts at the end of Resident Evil Village. Ultimately, this new detail actually leaves us with more questions than answers. We still don't know how or why Ethan survived the massive blast at the end of Village, or do we know how he'll actually function in the inevitable sequel to Village. For now, we've got a good few years of speculation ahead of us.

So far at least, Resident Evil Village has been an absolute hit with players. Earlier this week, Capcom revealed that the latest entry in the series had sold over three million copies worldwide in just four days. That makes Resident Evil Village the fastest-selling game in the franchise since Resident Evil 6 back in 2012, which also managed to ship the same number of copies in exactly as many days.

That's not all though, as it was discovered over the last weekend, that Resident Evil Village's concurrent player count on Steam managed to surpass 100,000. This makes it the most successful Resident Evil game to debut on the PC storefront ever, far outranking the 74,277 players that the original Resident Evil Remake managed to pull in just after it launched on Steam. No matter the platform it's on, Resident Evil Village is having one hell of a debut for Capcom.

