Resident Evil 8 launch window leaks after Capcom ransomware attack

Capcom has announced it is the victim of a ransomware attack, and details about Resident Evil 8 and other projects have been leaked online as a result.

Earlier today via a press release, Capcom stated that it had been the victim of a "customised ransomware attack," and that personal information relating to the company had been leaked online. Sales reports, financial information, and nine items of personal information from both current and former employees have been published online, but more distressingly, Capcom is concerned that the personal details of up to 350,000 customers, business partners, and employees have been published online. This could include personal contact details such as phone numbers and addresses, but the company has stated that no credit card information has been accessed.

Additionally, details about Capcom's upcoming slate of games have been published online as a result of the attack. Chiefly, documents relating to Resident Evil 8 have surfaced through the attack, naming a release date of late April 2021 for the upcoming horror sequel. Without official word (Capcom declined to comment when approached) it's worth taking that with a pinch of salt, but you can see the documents in the tweet below for reference.

A slew of additional details about upcoming Capcom projects have also been leaked. A VR version of Resident Evil 4 for Oculus Rift, new Ace Attorney Collection for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and PC versions of Monster Hunter: Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 were all referenced by files within the ransomware attack.

Finally, there's details referencing unannounced projects from Capcom. Project Shield, a new multiplayer shooter, is named within the documents, as is Project Guillotine, a new IP exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

It's worth mentioning that a report from the BBC News indicates that Capcom has refused to pay the amount demanded by the attackers. We could therefore see additional details surrounding the company leaked over the coming days and weeks.

