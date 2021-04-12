Resident Evil 8 comes to Fallout 4 with this Lady Dimitrescu outfit mod

A new Fallout 4 mod lets you cosplay as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil 8 , infusing your next journey across The Commonwealth with some of that big vamp energy.

The mod from Vtaw, as spotted by PCGamesN , adds Dimitrescu's complete outfit to Fallout 4 as craftable items - that's the dress, claw-tipped gloves, necklace, hat, and black rose to complete the look. Yes, you'll still be much shorter than the original, 9'6" vampire matriarch, but your Sole Survivor does need to be able to fit into Vaults without being hunched over the whole time.

You can download the whole kit on Nexus Mods , and once you have it installed you can craft each piece of the outfit at your local chem station. Cool outfits are really just a lot of chemicals put together if you really think about it. This mod is great on its own, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it makes me want to see somebody turn all the Deathclaws in Fallout 4 into Lady Dimitrescu so we can get the full giant, stompy, slashy experience.

With the way Lady Dimitrescu already has the entire internet speared on her stiletto heel, you'd be forgiven for forgetting her game hasn't even come out yet. It's set to arrive on May 7, and not only is it the most direct sequel in Resident Evil history, it's also allegedly meant to be the middle part of its own modern-day Resident Evil trilogy .