Redfall fans praise Arkane over authentic POC character design

Redfall's Layla has got plenty of people talking after the game's reveal yesterday, and it's some very positive conversation.

Firstly, check out the Redfall reveal trailer for yourself just below, which was trotted out by Xbox at their E3 2021 presentation last night as the bombshell reveal to end the showcase. The new game by Prey developer Arkane Austin revolves around humans battling against hordes of vampires, in what's going to play out as a multiplayer shooter.

But it's Layla who's commandeered the attention of hundreds of fans online in the aftermath of the reveal event. As you can see from one example just below, particular praise is being directed toward's Layla's hair, which looks absolutely fantastic and lifelike, something that video game fans of color have often felt let down by in the past.

Did y’all see how beautifully rendered that chick’s hair was on Red Fall? Because babyyyyyy.. YES. #E32021 pic.twitter.com/q8MC6zR0D8June 13, 2021 See more

Realistic afros are hard to come by in games, which is why Spider-Man: Miles Morales was praised last year for its brilliant attention to detail with Miles's hair (for more on that, head over to Polygon's interview with developer Insomniac). There's even some low-budget cosplay already being put together from audience members excited to play as Layla for the first time.

Layla forever 💜👑 pic.twitter.com/53rhw33ksGJune 14, 2021 See more

It's absolutely fantastic to see this outpouring of love from a side of the gaming audience that, more often than not, isn't typically used to seeing themselves represented in authentic ways in video games. We can't wait to find out more about Layla and the overall game at large as we inch ever-closer to Redfall's final release next year in 2022.

HIIII HIIIII HIIII *TWIRLS HAIR* pic.twitter.com/OrXWpMOZ0dJune 13, 2021 See more

Speaking of, the specific release window given for Redfall yesterday at E3 2021 was "Summer 2022," and as you might expect after Microsoft's acquisition of Arkane parent company Bethesda, it's going to be launching as a console exclusive for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It's going to be quite the wait for Arkane Austin's next game after Dishonored: Death of the Outsider launched in 2017, but in the meantime, we've got Deathloop to look forward to later this year, which is releasing as a PS5 console exclusive on September 15, 2021.

