Red Dead Redemption update fixes multiplayer annoyances

We all know how slowly time passes when you%26rsquo;re waiting to recover from being drunk %26ndash; those readers who can confirm how refreshing the cool porcelain of the toilet bowl can feel know what we%26rsquo;re talking about. Publisher Rockstar can't find a better hangover recipe for you in real life, but it can help your virtually inebriated in-game character. A new patch corrects a bug in Red Dead Redemption that sometimes causes characters to stay drunk forever.

That, along with a variety of other glitch fixes, new features, and process changes, make up a new update that hit the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of thebug-riddled Wild West titletoday.



Red Dead Redemption has a very fleshed-out "getting drunk" mechanism, but sometimes a character's drunk setting would never stabilize

If you really hate that guy who keeps going around and killing you in the online Free Roam mode, you're not alone. Now, anyone who kills six people in a row without dying will be designated a "Public Enemy," and a $1000 bounty will be placed on his head. And if you really suck and get killed within 80 seconds of respawning, three times in a row, you'll have the option to respawn somewhere else.

Most of the other changes in the update are relatively minor. For example, players can swap their L1/L2 and R1/R2 shoulder buttons, and can save their game withcheatsturned on.

There were also problems with the game accidentally deactivating the invincibility cheat if players went into Dead Eye mode, not showing purchased download outfits in some menus, and having a player automatically and permanently follow another. All fixed, apparently.

And finally, one of the most ridiculous bugs in the game is patched - when players equipped the bandana accessory and walked through a sliding door, the door would becomeattached to their head. We%26rsquo;re actually kind sad to see this one go, to be honest.

Gamers will be prompted to download the update the next time they go online. It is a mandatory update.

Aug 04, 2010



