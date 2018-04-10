Red Dead Redemption gets its first big graphics improvement with new Xbox One X support

Red Dead Redemption will get its first significant visual upgrade when a new slate of Xbox One X enhancements roll out for backwards compatible games. Microsoft revealed in a new episode of the company's official Inside Xbox program that a set of six games received new features for the 4K-ready console today, while also confirming that a fresh selection of original Xbox games are on the way to Xbox One backwards compatibility .

First off, here's the list of Xbox 360 games to receive fancy new Xbox One X enhanced visuals in today's update:

Darksiders

Gears of War 2

Portal 2

Red Dead Redemption

Sonic Generations (also its debut on Xbox One)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Since Red Dead Redemption only ever came out on Xbox 360 and PS3, it never got the benefit of next-gen graphics (or the scads of unofficial visual-improvement mods that are available for other Rockstar games like GTA 4 and GTA 5 on PC). Exploring the old west again with improved visuals on Xbox One X sounds like a nice way to pass the time until Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives this fall.

That's just the start, though. If you prefer your games to be aged at least two generations, you'll be extra excited for the new original Xbox games on the way. Here's the first set of original Xbox games that are officially coming on April 17 ( a few of these snuck out early ).

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

Conker: Live & Reloaded

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

Panzer Dragoon Orta

SSX 3

Between Morrowind and Jade Empire, you're already set with two very fine vintage roleplaying games. Here's the next set of original Xbox games coming on April 26.

Destroy All Humans!

Full Spectrum Warrior

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

MX Unleashed

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Europe only)

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Man, I forgot so many Star Wars games came out on Xbox - and a bunch of good ones in this selection, too. Star Wars: Republic Commando in particular remains an underappreciated classic of just-tactical-enough shooting action. Whether you're out on the lone prairie or fighting Geonosians under distant stars, you can't argue with a nice little graphics boost.