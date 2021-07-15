Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover a strange hidden hat for Arthur Morgan

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have discovered a new hat for Arthur Morgan.

In the clip shown just below, which was originally posted to the official Red Dead Redemption subreddit, a player makes a pretty remarkable discovery. They have Arthur Morgan shoot the hat off a scarecrow with a revolver, only to discover that the protagonist can actually wear said hat if he picks it up off the ground.

It's a pretty incredible discovery, and the responses to the subreddit post are players generally expressing their disbelief that they'd only just discovered this after so many hours of playing Rockstar's prequel. Considering Red Dead Redemption 2 came out nearly three years ago, as of later this year, it's fantastic that players are still making these kind of discoveries in the game.

It doesn't appear that this scarecrow hat is linked to the 100% completion goal in Red Dead Redemption 2. Fully completing Rockstar's expansive game requires you to uncover items of all different shapes and sizes out in the wild west, but this scarecrow hat apparently isn't one of them, which is perhaps why it's gone undiscovered for so long.

If you're actually yet to play the prequel from Rockstar, then you've arrived at the perfect time. Red Dead Redemption 2 just joined the PlayStation Now streaming service line up earlier this month in July, giving players one hell of a reason to stick with the subscription service. Question is: will it actually get people to take notice of Sony's subscription offering? Only time will tell.

Elsewhere this month, Rockstar parent company Take-Two purchased the facial animation studio that worked with the company on Red Dead Redemption 2. Dynamixyz has previously worked on Avengers: Endgame, Love, Death, and Robots, and many more, but will now work exclusively with Rockstar and other Take-Two-owned development studios.

