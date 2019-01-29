Razer is selling some extremely pink peripherals just in time for Valentine's Day

It's 2019, and the language of love is written in an alphabet of PC peripherals and gaming accessories. What better way to express your undying devotion to your most precious beloved than with cold hardware sheathed in plastic that's a creamy shade of rose quartz?

Following in the Her shaped footsteps of previous synergies of lust and tech, Razer has produced a, let's call it vibrant, line of pink products to celebrate February's corporate orgy of chalky candy and half-priced bouquets. As pink as the congealed frosting pulsing through Cupid's veins, this keyboard, mouse, laptop, mic, headset, phone case, and mouse pad are the perfect way to say "I love you more than I care about tasteful design."

Laptop and accessories in Quart Pink at Razer.com

Move your brittle, dessicated heart to pump again with these arrows from Razer's amorous bow, available almost a full month ahead of Cupid's birthday or whatever.

Last year saw a meagre four rose quartz offerings in celebration of Valentine's Day, so this holiday's lineup offers exactly double what Razer calls the 'action pink.' “Our fans told us they could not get enough of our Quartz Pink editions,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We listened and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks.” Unfair indeed, Mr. Tan.

No matter what color you prefer, some of these Razer accessories appear in the likes of our best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard guides , so they're actually great items. If a little, just a little, gaudy.