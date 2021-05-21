Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart accessibility options and harder difficulty mode detailed

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's entire accessibility options have been published online by developer Insomniac.

Insomniac's blog post highlights the extensive list of accessibility options that will feature in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart when it launches next month. One particularly noteworthy feature is that you can enable a button that will slow down time when pressed, slowing down to either 70, 50, or 30% speed.

Overall, it's an incredibly impressive list of accessibility options from the developer. Previously, we've reported how Rift Apart would boast the option to put up guard rails on the edge of platforms to prevent players from falling off, as well as other features, but now developer Insomniac has revealed the full slate of accessibility options that'll arrive with Rift Apart next month.

Additionally, the new blog post from Insomniac also highlights a brand new difficulty setting for Ratchet and Clank's new adventure. The "Renegade Legend" difficulty mode is "for those who wish to battle the most brutal foes," and it certainly sounds like it'll be a punishing time. There's also a note that players can disable all tutorials throughout Rift Apart, which will no doubt be welcome news to series veterans.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches next month on June 11, exclusive for the PS5. Over the last few weeks, Insomniac has finally revealed that the name of the mysterious female Lombax is Rivet, and they've also showcased a slate of new features in trailers over the past few days, such as the lush planetary biomes we'll be exploring.

If you want to reserve your copy before the release date next month, head over to our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices guide for the cheapest price points around.